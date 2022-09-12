How LiverpoolWorld readers can leave a special tribute to the Queen

Sign our online book of consolence and post your messages in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tributes have been pouring in from across Liverpool and beyond to honour Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.

The death of Her Majesty The Queen was announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by wellwishers after arriving by Royal Train at Liverpool Lime Street Station.

In June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - with admirers flocking in their thousands to both Buckingham Palace and various other events across the country to celebrate the beloved royal.

Liverpool has entered a formal ten-day period of mourning with flags across Merseyside lowered to half-mast in tribute.

On Sunday, a special service took place at Liverpool Parish Church attended by civic dignitaries and the Lord Mayor, Cllr Roy Gladden, officially proclaimed King Charles III at Liverpool Town Hall.