Following three days of thunder storms, Liverpool is once again basking in sunshine and the soaring temperatures have put places like Barcelona in the shade. The thermometer hit 27°C on Monday and Tuesday as the city enjoyed its hottest days of the year so far, and it is set to continue as we head towards the weekend.

The Met Office predicts highs of 27°C on Wednesday and that will eclipse the temperatures in European cities like Barcelona (25°C), Rome (24°C) and Lisbon (26°C). However, temperatures will ease on Saturday as the skies become overcast and the cloud cover will also bring some rain on Sunday.

The hot weather we are currently enjoying also comes with a warning. NHS bosses are urging people to use services sensibly as more pressure is put on A&E units by a 72hr strike by junior doctors, which begins on Wednesday.

People enjoy the warm weather and sunshine on New Brighton beach and promenade. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Health warning: The hot weather is causing a high demand for urgent services - and the NHS is urging people to avoid the sun at the hottest time of day and drink plenty of fluids. As well as heat-stroke, hot weather also brings an increase in heart failure and respiratory problems.

During the three day junior doctorstrike, consultants are being drafted in to provide cover, but the amount is expected to be less than during previous junior doctors’ strikes, in March and April. Up to 47,600 junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) union, are expected to strike.

NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “The NHS is facing significant disruption this week, with a three-day strike that is set to be exacerbated by the ongoing hot weather.”

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool:

Wednesday June 14: Sunny. High of 27°C.

Sunny. High of 27°C. Thursday June 15: Sunny changing to light showers in the afternoon. High of 27°C.

Sunny changing to light showers in the afternoon. High of 27°C. Friday June 16: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 25°C.

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 25°C. Saturday June 17: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 23°C.

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 23°C. Sunday June 18: Overcast changing to light showers in the afternoon.. High of 23°C.