Plans for a ‘wonderfully colourful’ development and residential scheme near Everton’s new Bramley Moore Dock have been put forward to Liverpool City Council.

The plans, submitted by BDP on behalf of the joint venture between Sourced Developments and Network Rail, would see 507 homes built alongside railway lines near the city centre.

The scheme includes the creation of four residential buildings to the east of Bramley Moore Dock, which would include 147 one-bed units, 330 two-beds and 30 three-bed homes. The buildings would be designed in an industrial style with heights no taller than 11 storeys.

Redundant railway arches and subterranean tunnels would be used within the project and there are also plans for a 200-metre linear park.

Mark Braund, architect director at BDP, said the new destination would be ‘wonderfully colourful’ and a ‘fantastic place’ for residents and visitors alike.

