How Tate Liverpool could look after £30m transformation as new designs revealed

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 20th May 2023, 08:44 BST

The first stage designs for the major transformation of Tate Liverpool by 6a architects has been unveiled. The designs show a new public 'Art Hall' an events space, and new gallery spaces.

The building will close its doors on 16 October this year for the revamp and will not re-open until 2025.

The iconic art gallery on the Royal Albert Dock, which first opened 35 years ago, will undergo a near £30 million refurbishment, with £10m provided from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

What the new public Art Hall could look like.

1. Tate Liverpool revamp

What the new public Art Hall could look like. Photo: 6a architects

A ground floor events space will look out across the docks

2. Tate Liverpool revamp

A ground floor events space will look out across the docks Photo: 6a architects

Concealed windows on the 180-year-old warehouse will be revealed.

3. Tate Liverpool revamp

Concealed windows on the 180-year-old warehouse will be revealed. Photo: 6a architects

A plan of what the inside of the new gallery will look like.

4. Tate Liverpool revamp

A plan of what the inside of the new gallery will look like. Photo: 6a architects

