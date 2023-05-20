The iconic art gallery on the Royal Albert Dock will be closed until 2025 to undergo a major refurbishment.

The first stage designs for the major transformation of Tate Liverpool by 6a architects has been unveiled. The designs show a new public 'Art Hall' an events space, and new gallery spaces.

The building will close its doors on 16 October this year for the revamp and will not re-open until 2025.

The iconic art gallery on the Royal Albert Dock, which first opened 35 years ago, will undergo a near £30 million refurbishment, with £10m provided from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

1 . Tate Liverpool revamp What the new public Art Hall could look like. Photo: 6a architects

2 . Tate Liverpool revamp A ground floor events space will look out across the docks Photo: 6a architects

3 . Tate Liverpool revamp Concealed windows on the 180-year-old warehouse will be revealed. Photo: 6a architects

4 . Tate Liverpool revamp A plan of what the inside of the new gallery will look like. Photo: 6a architects