How Tate Liverpool could look after £30m transformation as new designs revealed
The iconic art gallery on the Royal Albert Dock will be closed until 2025 to undergo a major refurbishment.
The first stage designs for the major transformation of Tate Liverpool by 6a architects has been unveiled. The designs show a new public 'Art Hall' an events space, and new gallery spaces.
The building will close its doors on 16 October this year for the revamp and will not re-open until 2025.
The iconic art gallery on the Royal Albert Dock, which first opened 35 years ago, will undergo a near £30 million refurbishment, with £10m provided from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.
Page 1 of 1