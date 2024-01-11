A number of destinations listed in Time Out's '16 best city breaks in Europe for 2024' can be reached from Liverpool Airport for cheaper than you might expect.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's the start of the year and that's always an ideal time to get your holidays booked for the next 12 months. And it's going to be the year of the city break, according to Time Out, which has published a list of it's top 16 European destinations for 2024.

Cities in Italy, Spain, Portugal as well as Lithuania, have made the shortlist (along with Liverpool, of course) and they can easily be reached from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for bargain-basement prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we run through the '16 best city breaks in Europe for 2024' destinations which can be reached from Liverpool Airport, for even less than £15 in some cases.

Porto, Portugal

Porto's old town skyline from across the Douro River. Image: SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.co

Portugal's second city was named at number one in Time Out's rankings and with only a little research you can really see why. The city is complete with stunning architecture, amazing views of the Douro valley and plenty of quaint bars, cafes and shops where you can pass the time perhaps over a glass of its iconic port. For as little as £25 you can fly to Porto directly from Liverpool with Ryanair.

Barcelona, Spain

Currently, Ryanair is listing flights to Barcelona for the shockingly low price of £15.68. This destination needs no Time Out recommendation (but has one regardless) to appeal to visitors and attracts a huge stock of tourists each day from all over the world.

Icons of the city include the almost completed Sagrada Familia (pictured), the Park Guell and the tree-lined La Rambla. The city tops the roster of best places to visit in Spain for a reason and as the flights are so cheap it would be a shame not to see what all the hype is about. Easyjet also fly to the Catalan city.

Kaunas, Lithuania

Skyline of Kaunas, Lithuania. Image: dinozzaver - stock.adobe.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

Travellers looking to go somewhere a little different can reach Kaunas in Lithuania for as little as £14.99. However the Time Out recommended city is not to be scoffed at and was once one of the most happening cities in Europe during the interwar period. In 2022 it was the European Capital of Culture and the city has plenty of sites on show including the stunning Kaunas Cathedral Basilica and the Hanseatic House of Perkūnas.

Milan, Italy

One of the world's four fashion capitals, Milan is not only just a stylish destination but a hub of other activity that makes it a perfect place to visit. It's almost inexcusable not to, especially with Ryanair listing flights from Liverpool Airport from as cheap as £13.78.