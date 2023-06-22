Register
The 151st Open: How to get resale tickets for the golf championship at Royal Liverpool

Tickets will be listed at face value on the official resale platform.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:27 BST

Missed out on tickets to see some of the world’s best golfers at the 151st Open at Hoylake this summer? Fear not, you may have a chance to get your hands on tickets after all.

The Open will take place at Royal Liverpool Golf Club next month, and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Wirral to enjoy the huge sporting event.

If you were unable to grab tickets during the initial sale, The Open’s official Ticket Resale Platform is now open, allowing ticket holders to resell their tickets securely and at face-value prices.

To gain access to the resale, you must be a member of The One Club, which is free to join. Tickets will regularly be listed. The resale platform will be open until July.

Golf fans will descend on The Royal Liverpool in 2023 ahead of The Open
Golf fans will descend on The Royal Liverpool in 2023 ahead of The Open
