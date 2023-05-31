The first of three rail strikes taking place this week has begun, with members of the drivers’ union Aslef staging a 24-hour walkout today (Wednesday May 31). The union will also strike on Saturday (June 3).

Aslef made the decision to undertake industrial action after rejecting a pay offer from 16 train companies, which will see minimal train services running on strike days.

Impact of Aslef strike on Merseyside: Northern and TransPennine Express, which run regular services from Liverpool to places such as Manchester, will operate no services at all on Wednesday and Saturday. Those wishing to travel to London will also be affected, as Avanti West Coast will not run any services on either day. The Merseyrail network will not be affected.

Reason for strike action: “Our executive committee rejected a risible proposal we received from a pressure group which represents some of the train companies. The proposal - of just 4% - was clearly not designed to be accepted as inflation is still running north of 10% and our members at these companies have not had an increase for four years,” said Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan.

RMT action

Members of the RMT union will also stage industrial action on Friday (June 2) with approximately half of normal services expected to run.

Impact of Aslef strike on Merseyside: Northern will operate a reduced timetable on Friday, however, passengers will see some services the between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester, Leeds and York. Passengers will be able to travel from Liverpool to Manchester once per hour.

