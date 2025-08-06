Two Wirral MPs have issued statements following days of protests outside a Wirral hotel over plans to house male asylum seekers there.

Protests and counter-demonstrations have been taking place over the last two weeks in Hoylake following reports the Home Office is planning to use the town’s former Holiday Inn Express as accommodation for male asylum seekers.

Wirral Council has asked people to make sure they do not share false or inaccurate information but confirmed the government’s plans. The local authority said it objects though it has no authority to refuse, adding: “Ultimately the safety and well-being of everyone in the Hoylake community, including asylum seekers, is the top priority.”

Hoylake | Google/LDRS

Following a protest last week, Merseyside Police said a 25-year-old man from the Sefton area had been arrested on suspicion of inviting support for a proscribed (banned) terrorist organisation. The arrest related to an offence allegedly committed elsewhere. This week, the police force has confirmed three more people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

On August 3, concerns were raised by Hoylake’s three Conservative councillors who wrote to the Minister for Border Security and Asylum and Wallasey MP Angela Eagle. They said the current use of the hotel to house families “has been successful as the people we represent are inherently kind and compassionate.”

However the letter from Cllrs Andrew Gardner, Tony Cox, and Max Booth said the news families were being moved “with great haste is deeply concerning.” They suggested the change might require planning permission and asked the MP to reconsider.

Further protests, organised by Reform UK’s Wirral branch, have also taken place this week outside both Wirral West MP Matthew Patrick and Ms Eagle’s constituency offices. A photo posted online suggested the protest outside Mr Patrick’s office numbered between 40 and 50 people.

David Burgess-Joyce, who chairs the party locally, wrote a letter to both Members of Parliament asking them to “support the genuine concerns and fears of your constituents, and wider Wirral residents.” The letter asks for the politicians to hold a formal public meeting.

In a statement to the LDRS, Mr Patrick said: “The use of hotels as temporary accommodation for people seeking asylum began under the Tory Government. This Labour Government has started to close them down and we will shut each and every one of them by 2029. I am determined we deliver this so that we can return Hoylake’s hotel to the use of our community.

“Since I became aware of the proposals I have been engaging widely, including with our council leader and local councillors in Hoylake, and local community leaders, to understand the facts and discuss what this means for residents. I’ve also spoken to local residents who have contacted me about this issue.

“I am working with the council to ensure there is a consistent and factual line of communication, to keep local residents informed.”

On August 5, Reform also delivered a similar letter to Angela Eagle. She told the LDRS: “We have been clear about our determination to end hotel use, and to raise standards across the asylum system. That will take the time, as we fix the mess we inherited.”

The MP also criticised Reform over a vote by their MPs on the government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill. Ms Eagle added: “It is made no easier by Reform, shockingly voting against our bill to give police counter terror powers to tackle the gangs – and to bar sex offenders from getting asylum in the UK.”

Birkenhead councillor Amanda Onwuemene, who is also the Green Party’s spokesperson on policing and domestic safety, said they stand “in solidarity with all those who are using their right to seek asylum and who must be feeling unsafe and frightened at this time.”

She added: “We must remember our basic humanity. Those coming to this country to flee violence include mothers with their children, as well as people of all ages who have endured unimaginable trauma. We have a duty to offer compassion and sanctuary, not fear and intimidation.”