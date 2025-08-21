Wirral Council is considering a recent High Court decision as the local authority could take legal action over Home Office plans to place male asylum seekers in a hotel. Local councillors said legal advice was being sought.

Earlier this month, there were regular protests outside Hoylake’s former Holiday Inn Express on the Wirral. The protests, which were met with counter-demonstrations, began following reports the Home Office is planning to use the hotel as accommodation for male asylum seekers.

A number of arrests were made following the protests and the council has been exploring whether planning permission is needed. In a statement, the council said on August 1 said: “Ultimately the safety and wellbeing of everyone in the Hoylake community, including asylum seekers, is the top priority.”

Hoylake’s three councillors Andrew Gardner, Max Booth, and Tony Cox said they were pushing for the council to take legal action, similar to that taken by Epping Forest District Council. | Carl Court/Getty Images

In a post on August 19 providing an update on the situation, Hoylake’s three councillors Andrew Gardner, Max Booth, and Tony Cox said they were pushing for the council to take legal action, similar to that taken by Epping Forest District Council.

Around 140 migrants must leave The Bell Hotel in Epping by September 12 after the High Court imposed a temporary injunction against them staying there. Border Security Minister Dame Angela Eagle, who is also the MP for Wallasey, told the BBC the government would “continue working with local authorities and communities to address legitimate concerns.”

In a further update, the Hoylake councillors later said: “The Leader of the Council [Cllr Paula Basnett] has informed us that external legal advice is being taken. This will naturally take some time so please let the process play out. We will update when we know more.”

Following the Facebook post, the LDRS approached Wirral Council for comment. A spokesperson said: “We will be considering the detail of the judgement and how it might impact on planning consent for the proposed use of the former hotel in Hoylake.”

On August 11, Cllr Basnett wrote to Ms Eagle asking the Home Office to review the decision. She said it had been made “without meaningful consultation with the council, local MPs, or the residents who will be directly affected.”

In the letter, Cllr Basnett said people “have expressed clear opposition” to the change and argued the change of use was “a fundamental shift in the use of the premises from a functioning hotel,” adding: “I urge you to listen to our community, respect the commitment we have already shown in supporting asylum seekers, and reconsider this decision as a matter of urgency.”

Responding to the letter, a spokesperson for the Home Office previously told the BBC: “From over 400 asylum hotels open in summer 2023, costing almost £9 million a day, there are now less than 210, and we want them all closed by the end of this Parliament.

“We continue to work closely with police and community partners across the country, and discuss any concerns they have. The security of the local communities within which hotels are located will always be our first priority.”

Earlier this month, Ms Eagle told the LDRS: “We have been clear about our determination to end hotel use, and to raise standards across the asylum system. That will take time, as we fix the mess we inherited.”

The MP also criticised Reform over a vote by their MPs on the government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill. Ms Eagle added: “It is made no easier by Reform, shockingly voting against our bill to give police counter terror powers to tackle the gangs – and to bar sex offenders from getting asylum in the UK.”

Reform, who have no councillors in Wirral, have also been raising concerns. They have also written to the council asking them to take similar legal action to Epping Council.