400% fine increases for fare-evaders on Merseyrail network

🚉 Anyone caught travelling without a valid ticket on the Merseyrail network will now be issued an increased penalty fare of £100 plus the cost of a full single fare. The significant increase on the previous £20 fine for fare-dodgers follows changes to the National Penalty Fare scheme.

Suzanne Grant, Commercial Director at Merseyrail, said: “Few of us want to pay more for our tickets because some people don’t pay their fair share, and the loss of income due to people travelling without tickets reduces the money available to invest in a better rail service.

“Our customers have told us that ensuring every passenger on our network has paid the right fare for their journey is important to them and we agree.”

⚖️ Liverpool Council is expected to back calls for legislation to ensure killers face justice. After being found guilty for the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Thomas Cashman refused to turn up to court for sentencing. Since then, campaigners have called for tighter measures to guarantee those found guilty of an offence cannot dodge justice.