Huge Hollister and Gilly Hicks store launches in Liverpool ONE

The bright and open store looks completely different to the former venue.

Hollister have opened a brand new 7,300 sq ft store in Liverpool ONE, alongside sister brand Gilly Hicks.

The shop, located on South John Street, just a few doors down from the previous Hollister site, is one of parent company Abercrombie & Fitch’s first new prototype stores in Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ditching the low lighting, the new store is bright and spacious, with the full range the full apparel for men and women from Hollister, as well as Gilly Hicks’ popular activewear and loungewear lines. The shop also features a click-and-collect area and the option to order-in-store.

Rob Deacon, from Liverpool ONE owners Grosvenor, said: “Hollister’s substantial investment and exciting introduction of the Gilly Hicks brand is a key moment for us. Launching one of the first new prototype stores in Europe is a major endorsement for the destination and we are sure it will be a great success with the widespread teenager demographic.”

The brand-new Hollister and Gilly Hicks store in Liverpool ONE.

The brand-new Hollister and Gilly Hicks store in Liverpool ONE.