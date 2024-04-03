Huge Jurgen Klopp mural unveiled in Liverpool city centre
A huge new mural of Jurgen Klopp has been unveiled in Liverpool city centre.
Paying tribute to the iconic Liverpool manager, who is set to leave the club at the end of the current season, the mural was created by artist John Culshaw and can be seen on the side of a building on Slater Street. The artwork shows the smiling 56-year-old alongside a glass of German beer Erdinger, as well as the brewery's logo.
The Reds boss is widely regarded as one of the best football managers in the world and has led Liverpool to success over the last nine years. While there is no chance of Klopp being forgotten any time soon, Culshaw's stunning mural celebrates his achievements and adds to Liverpool's already incredible street art scene.