Huge Jurgen Klopp mural unveiled in Liverpool city centre

A huge new mural of Jurgen Klopp has been unveiled in Liverpool city centre.

Paying tribute to the iconic Liverpool manager, who is set to leave the club at the end of the current season, the mural was created by artist John Culshaw and can be seen on the side of a building on Slater Street. The artwork shows the smiling 56-year-old alongside a glass of German beer Erdinger, as well as the brewery's logo.

Mural of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, created by artist John Culshaw. Image: Ian Fairbrother

