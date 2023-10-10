Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

World Champion heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Paralympics medal winner Jack Hunter-Spivey surprised primary school children in their home city of Liverpool with a personal visit to watch the unveiling of an inspirational mural of the Team GB duo.

The huge piece of art at Johnson-Thompson’s former primary school St Mark’s, in Halewood, took local artist Paul Curtis seven days to create. It depicts the heptathlete holding aloft the World Athletics Championships gold medal she won in August and Hunter-Spivey with the table tennis gold medal he won at the Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool-born Jack Hunter-Spivey said: “It’s absolutely incredible to see my face painted on the side of the building. It’s a real pinch yourself moment for me to be involved in this and to have someone define my career in the way it is now. It’s amazing to be involved. Just to inspire the next generation is what we want to do as athletes.”

Local artist Paul Curtis, who has produced more than 200 public pieces including the Liver Bird wings on Jamaica Street, said:“I actually grew up not far from here. I suppose the main pressure is, the people that you’re painting that they like it. Both of them do I think so that’s a little bit of pressure off me. I am a big sports fan as well so I love doing this kind of work.”

Liverpool Harriers star Johnson-Thompson said: “That is one of my favourite moments of my life. And now it’s in paint and it’s permanent and that honestly means everything to me.” She told ITV: “My old headteacher was the one to introduce me to high jump just because I was the tallest in the class. And then it just went from there.”

The huge mural is in the playground of Kat’s former primary school, St Mark’s in Halewood

The huge mural is in the playground of Johnson-Thompson’s former primary school. It aims to inspire children to harness their positive energy to make a positive impact on themselves and their community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mural was created to launch a free schools programme, Get Set For Positive Energy, which, via Team GB and ParalympicsGB, will empower young people and their communities in the role they can play in saving energy for a greener future.