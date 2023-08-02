Tickets will be released very soon.

In the Park is set to return to Liverpool next summer, with one of the city’s most popular artists headlining.

With a 40,000 capacity each day, In the Park will take over Sefton Park in July 2024, providing live music in a beautiful setting for three days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scouse success story, Jamie Webster, was the first headliner to be announced and will perform for the masses on the festival’s opening night - Friday, July 12. The 29-year-old said he’s “very excited” for his “biggest ever”show in Liverpool.

The news coincides with the announcement of his third album ‘10 For The People’ which will be released on February 2, 2024. Fans can also get early access to tickets for the Sefton Park festival by pre-ordering Webster’s album by 12pm on Tuesday, August 8.

Saturday’s headliner has been revealed as Cream Classical and the Kaleidoscope Orchestra, with a set list curated by K-Klass.

Sunday’s headliner has not yet been announced, but more acts will be revealed in the coming months and tickets will be released very soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets: Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am on Friday, August 11 withGeneral sale tickets available from 10am on the same day.

You can sign up here for the pre-sale to receive an exclusive link for early access.

Schedule