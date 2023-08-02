Register
Huge music festival In the Park returns to Liverpool - Jamie Webster and Cream Classical to headline

Tickets will be released very soon.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 21:01 BST

In the Park is set to return to Liverpool next summer, with one of the city’s most popular artists headlining.

With a 40,000 capacity each day, In the Park will take over Sefton Park in July 2024, providing live music in a beautiful setting for three days.

Scouse success story, Jamie Webster, was the first headliner to be announced and will perform for the masses on the festival’s opening night - Friday, July 12. The 29-year-old said he’s “very excited” for his “biggest ever”show in Liverpool.

The news coincides with the announcement of his third album ‘10 For The People’ which will be released on February 2, 2024. Fans can also get early access to tickets for the Sefton Park festival by pre-ordering Webster’s album by 12pm on Tuesday, August 8.

Saturday’s headliner has been revealed as Cream Classical and the Kaleidoscope Orchestra, with a set list curated by K-Klass.

Sunday’s headliner has not yet been announced, but more acts will be revealed in the coming months and tickets will be released very soon.

Tickets: Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am on Friday, August 11 withGeneral sale tickets available from 10am on the same day. 

You can sign up here for the pre-sale to receive an exclusive link for early access.   

Schedule

  • Friday, July 12: In the Park presents Jamie Webster + more acts TBA (Doors open from 4pm-10pm - last entry 7pm. Age: 14+ and under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult over 18 at all times)
  • Saturday, July 13: In the Park presents Cream Classical & Kaleidoscope Orchestra + more acts TBA (Doors open from 2pm-10pm - last entry 5pm. Age: 18 and over with Challenge 21 in operation and valid photo ID required)
  • Sunday, July 14: Details and line up to be announced.
