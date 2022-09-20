Around 900 mourners turned out to pay their respects to the Knowsley Council worker, who was shot dead at her home last month.

Hundreds of mourners filled LiverpoolCathedral for the funeral of Ashley Dale on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was tragically killed after a gunman forced his way into her home on Leinster Road, Old Swan, in the early hours of August 21 and fired multiple shots.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Dale was found in her backyard by police, after neighbours reported hearing gunshots, and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Ashley Dale, 28, was shot at her home in Liverpool. Image: Family handout

The photo shared by Ms Dale’s family, a graduation picture, was taken at the cathedral where her funeral took place today.

Tributes to Ashley Dale

Acting Bishop of Liverpool Beverley Mason said: "The Cathedral was full of people of all ages, especially young people. Ashley touched so many people's lives; with goodness, fun, liveliness and with heart. That's the woman that people are grieving today.

"Life is too short to have such a young promising, beautiful life snaffled out like it was at the hands of wickedness. It is utterly scandalous. It's blasphemy against humanity; it's blasphemy against God. In Liverpool, we need to unite now under one voice and say enough is enough.

“I don't want to be taking any more services like this. It's shocking. I don't want to be grieving with other parents. This is too awful. We need to be saying enough is enough."

Her family said: “Her laugh, smile, and energy was infectious in any room.”

The funeral of Ashley Dale , 28, at Liverpool Cathedral

Murder investigation continues

Before her tragic death, Ms Dale had just been promoted at her job with Knowsley Council.

Merseyside Police are still looking for her killer and do not believe Ms Dale was the intended target.

Though there have been eight arrests in total in connection with her murder, no one has so far been charged.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information to come forward.

How to contact police

Merseyside Police are still looking for Ashley’s killer.

Please submit any information you have directly to the investigation team through the online portal: (Public Portal (mipp.police.uk). This will make sure that your information is received and acted on as quickly as possible by detectives.