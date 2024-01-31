Historic Liverpool roller rink to be demolished to make way for hundreds of student flats
A historic former roller rink will be demolished to make way for hundreds of new student apartments in Liverpool's Georgian Quarter.
This week, Liverpool Council’s planning committee approved the construction of an eight-storey building on Mulberry Street on the site of a former car rental garage and the Ritz Roller Rink, built in 1932.
Despite Historic England describing the Ritz Roller Rink building as one as 'strong local interest', they confirmed in 2016 that the building was not was listable and the currently vacant lot will now be repurposed for a purpose built student development, with existing buildings demolished.
The original roller rink closed during the 1960s and was subsequently occupied by the Rodley Youth Centre. The first floor is now used for storage in connection with a retail unit, Mulberrys, which occupies the majority of the ground floor space.
With hundreds of local residents petitioning against the plans, Cllr Natalie Nicholas, Canning ward member, said the building was “close to the heart of the community” and said the development of more student flats would bring “no added benefit to this conservation area.”
According to the planning documents submitted on behalf of McLaren Liverpool Ltd, the new building, located near a number of Liverpool's university buildings, will accommodate 242 students with 'a mix of 77 studios and 165 cluster bedrooms'. Thirteen of these will be accessible rooms. There will also be a residents' social lounge, study hub, laundry room and cinema room.
Laura Naylor has lived in the Georgian Quarter for more than 25 years and is behind a petition which received more than 600 signatures. She described the proposed building as "monstrous" and said there is "no justification" for demolishing the "valuable historical asset."
McLaren Property’s regional managing director Tom Gilman said the firm have "worked closely with Liverpool City Council to deliver a scheme that is sensitively designed and one which respects neighbouring heritage."
He added: "We are excited to get started and regenerate this site and bring forward a vibrant student hub on the edge of Liverpool’s knowledge district.”
Construction on the new student building would seek to start this year and potentially last until July 2025, with a view to welcoming new students in August and September of that year ahead of the new academic term beginning.