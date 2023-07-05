Huyton arson attack: Home set ablaze with children inside

A man was taken to hospital following the attack in the early hours of the morning.

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation after a house in Huyton was set ablaze while children and adults were inside.

Detectives believe two males used a brick to smash the ground floor window of the home on Huyton House Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning before pouring accelerant inside and setting it alight. They are thought to have left on bikes in the direction of Liverpool Road.

Mersey Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene to deal with the blaze just after 1am. There were two adults and two children in the property at the time. One adult male was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. There was smoke and fire damage caused to the downstairs living area.

Merseyside Police believe ‘the attack was targeted’ and an investigation is underway. House-to-house, witness and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector James Rotheram said: “This was a shocking attack on a family home and it is only by sheer luck that nobody was injured or even killed. We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry but I would ask for anyone who knows anything to contact us as a matter of urgency. We are particularly asking for any taxi or delivery drivers who have a dashcam and were in the area to check their footage to see if they have captured anything significant to contact us.”

How to contact police: Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000602899.