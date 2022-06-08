Merseyside schoolgirl dies after being hit by van as she got off bus

Lexi McDavid, 12, died after being taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

A schoolgirl has died after being hit by a van as she got off a bus on Tuesday.

Lexi McDavid, 12, from Huyton was struck by a white Mercedes van at around 3.30pm on Princess Drive.

She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where she died shortly afterwards.

Image: Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police said driver of the van remained at the scene and is continuing to assist police with enquiries into the incident.

Witness and CCTV enquiries are ongoing in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with any information is asked to contact police.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts and condolences this morning are very much with the family of Lexi, who has lost her life at a tragically young age, and they are receiving the support of specialist officers.

“An investigation is ongoing and we’d ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on dashcam or other devices and has yet to come forward does so as soon as possible. Your information could be vital to our investigation.

“Whether you come to us directly or anonymously, through Crimestoppers, all information will be acted upon.”

How to contact Merseyside Police

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected] or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 22000392385.