AFP via Getty Images

A witness to the horrific Liverpool Premier League title parade incident has described the scene as ‘horrendous’.

Describing how he could hear the car ‘revving so hard’, eye-witness Paul told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We just heard this screaming and we just saw the car coming towards us and he revved so hard, that’s all I can get out my head, the car was revving so hard and then there were just people laid all over.

“And I just can’t get this picture of this poor lady just laid under the front of the car, it was horrendous,” added Paul, with the scene having been attended to by police in white forensic suits, who set up a white tent and began taking photographs of the area. “And then we dived to some steps at the side which is a block of flats.”

Aftermath of Liverpool parade incident. | Getty Images

“After a couple of minutes some people did let us into the flat and some lovely girls actually took us up to their room and let us sit in their room for a couple of hours because it was on lockdown until we were allowed out.”