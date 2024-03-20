Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunday Times call Sefton Park one of the loveliest urban parks in the country, and I'd have to agree. A sprawling Grade I historic green space. Spread over 235 acres, it is a Green Flag and Green Heritage-awarded site with beautiful features and monuments. The jewel of the site is Grade 2* listed Sefton Park Palm House. Built in 1896, it re-opened its doors to visitors in 2001 and has since enjoyed a new lease of life as a lively arts and cultural venue.

Lark Lane is bursting with vibrant independent eateries, close to one of Liverpool's biggest and most loved parks and even bigger characters. This Bohemian street has restaurants and quirky shops aplenty with some great history. Not much more than 500 yards from end to end, it encapsulates the spirit of the city, which has been referred to as the world's largest village.

You're never short of fantastic places to eat on the lane, with Mexican, Turkish and Italian cuisines, to name just a few. The casual dining scene has really blown up over the years here. During the pandemic, when we couldn't get inside our favourite eateries, the council provided pavement licenses, which have stuck around, meaning you can dine al fresco if the weather is in your favour.

This part of the city has great public transport links to both the city centre and the airport. You can hop on a bus with an adult single, costing no more than £2. If you prefer to travel by train, the Merseyrail network is another great way to discover all the city has to offer, with St Michaels within walking distance. Alternatively, you can hop on a Voi e-scooter. All users must have at least a provisional driving license and do not drink and ride!