A woman from Bootle said she feels ‘neglected’ after the break down of a new council service.

Irene Bennett, 70, said her bin collection has been missed and now she has a full wheelie bin and numerous black bin bags rotting away outside her front door.

It comes just a few weeks after a new waste collection service was announced by Sefton Council in August. This included the introduction of wheelie bins and the end to waste sack disposals, forming part of a multi-pronged approach to street cleanliness in Bootle.

Example of the new wheelie bins being used in Bootle | LDRS

At the time, the LDRS reported on a letter sent out to more than 2,000 residents in Bootle, stating: “Your property is currently serviced via weekly sack collections. However, from mid-August 2025, we are changing your waste collection service to alternate weekly collections, and we will be providing you with bins to contain your recycling and waste.

“To ensure you have sufficient capacity to dispose of all of your recyclable items and waste we will provide you with two wheeled bins which is the standard service delivered across the majority of the borough. This will consist of one grey bin for general waste and one brown bin for recycling, each provided free of charge.”

Ms Bennett’s street was identified as one of the areas which would benefit from a wheelie bin collection, she said: “They were emptied that first week, but now it’s been four weeks since my bin has been emptied. I’ve complained every week, but still nothing’s getting done.”

Due the narrowness of these streets and the terraced housing, local residents lodged concerns about the lack of space to store the wheelie bins. The LDRS spoke to some elderly residents who were concerned about rolling the heavy bins back-and-forth, with many unable to manage such a task.

On the launch day of the new scheme, the LDRS understands council officials went door-to-door asking residents if they would be able to physically manage the new bins. As a result, elderly people, people with disabilities and residents with mobility issues were added to an ‘assisted collection service’ (ACS) list which would be incorporated into the collection rounds.

Ms Bennett added: “I’m on the ‘disabled list’, whatever that is, so I don’t have to take my bin, because my step is very high and they know it’s too much for me to manage. The lady came around and told me I did not have to touch my bin and that the collectors would take it off automatically because I’m on this list.

Despite Ms Bennett putting her name on that list, she said the bins have remained outside for the last four weeks, adding: “So far, they haven’t taken it.

“I think it’s a load of crap – in more ways than one – because this new system has gone to pot straight away. Now, I’ve been left with a full bin and four bin bags outside, and it’s just asking for rats.

“It’s made me feel neglected because this should have been sorted, but now it’s worse than before.”

Responding to Ms Bennett’s complaint, “Cllr Peter Harvey, Cabinet Member for Cleansing and Street Scene said: “We try to ensure that every resident has their waste collected correctly, and that assistance is available for those who need it.

“The assisted collection service is in place precisely to support people who may struggle to move their bins, and our teams carry this out every collection day.

“The rollout of wheelie bins in this area of Bootle since the summer has generally been an overwhelming success and made a positive impact.

“I will ensure Ms Bennett’s case is resolved as a matter of urgency. I would remind any residents who need support that they can contact our customer service team on 0345 140 0845 to be assessed for the assisted collection service.”