People in Liverpool react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and share fond memories of her visits to the city.

People have been paying their respects to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, here in Liverpool after her passing at 96.

As the nation begins its period of mourning for the monarch, locals have been telling us of their fond memories and what the Queen meant to them.

‘When I heard the news I started weeping’

Alison gives us her reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Alison says: "I was making a cup of tea when I heard the news, and I started weeping. It's a sad moment, but what can you say."

‘I think she died of a broken heart’

Linda gives us her reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Linda says: "Having seen her over the last 12 months, she died of a broken heart. That's my way of thinking. I think she died of a broken heart. The person who was most important to her went."

‘I had a cob on, she told me to smile’

Theresa gives us her reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II