Patients in one part of Merseyside have said it is ‘impossible’ to get a face-to-face appointment with their GP, whilst some have given up trying altogether.

One person reported calling their practice more than 200 times – just to get in the queue to book an appointment. This feedback was presented to Sefton Council at Bootle Town Hall on Wednesday September 10, during the Health and Wellbeing Board (HWB) meeting.

The Healthwatch (HWS) Sefton GP Access Survey report looks at how local residents feel about their primary care services and was conducted between October 2024 and March 2025, gathering feedback from 689 people in Sefton.

The council report said the survey identified a number of the key issues including the common complaint that people found it hard to get appointments with their GP and expressed frustration about the phone systems and online booking.

According to HWS, only 50% of those surveyed eventually managed to get face-to-face appointments with their GP whilst the other 50% reported trying various methods to arrange appointments but could not do so. Out of all the surveys across Cheshire and Merseyside, HWS said Sefton showed the lowest rate of securing appointments.

The data also found nearly 69% of respondents used the telephone to contact their GP, but many experienced long wait times and interruptions. The average ease-of-access rating in Sefton was 4.9 out of 10, lowest among all the nine Healthwatch areas.

The published research from HWS also highlighted how vulnerable groups, including elderly patients, people with disabilities, and caregivers, faced barriers to accessing services. Interactions with staff received mixed reviews, with almost half of respondents feeling dismissed or not fully heard, ‘especially during their contact with reception staff’.

The report stated: “Patients commonly reported challenges with the 8am booking system, which affected working parents and those with caregiving responsibilities. The ‘competition’ for same-day appointments often led to multiple call attempts and long waiting times, causing some patients to seek alternative care options or postpone seeking treatment.”

Healthwatch Sefton’s engagement and participation manager, Wendy Andersen presented the report, she said: “62% of respondent said they experienced a long queue time, and someone said they were calling repeatedly or sometimes making over 100 times and still not getting through

“From a patient’s view, they feel it’s stressful. They feel it’s first come first served.”

The survey also included quotes taken directly from patients living in Sefton, and published anonymously. On the issue of booking appointments, on person said: “I had to call 200 times from 8am to get in the queue, I wanted to see a qualified GP, [but that] seems to have become impossible.”

One respondent said: Even when calling at 8am and being told you are number 22 in the queue a few minutes later I am being told all appointments have gone.” Another patient added: “I’m terrified to be ill myself incase I need the services of this surgery.

“I’ve seen elderly patients in tears, begging for appointments with a doctor – they were told to go to walk in centre.” An older person added: “I have not been able to access a doctor. Each time I’ve rang at 8am its engaged or there’s no appointments and [then I’m] told ring tomorrow, only to get the same answer.

“I’ve given up with trying to access a doctor, and can’t get past the receptionist. So I have gone direct to Litherland Town Hall and waited 4hrs or more. At 80-years-old, I feel they just don’t care.”

HWS said it will monitor the impact of the ‘actions and activity’ generated as a result of the survey and its findings, and will liaise with the health authorities in each of the nine council areas it covers.