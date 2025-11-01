Liverpool skyline. | rabbit75_fot - stock.adobe.com

A Liverpool nan who was bombarded with around 100 cards containing vile messages and threats said she had to hide them away to protect her family.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between October 2023 and August this year, Christine Banks received dozens of sinister cards through the post containing explicit messages. Last month, former city councillor Gerard Woodhouse pleaded guilty to sending the cards to Cllr Banks, herself a Labour representative on the local authority.

Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court heard how Woodhouse, 62, of Mayfair Close, sent the unwanted post containing crude insults like “c***,” “scab” and “Judas.” Woodhouse served as a Labour councillor for County ward in north Liverpool between 2010 and 2022. Sentencing was adjourned with Woodhouse granted conditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told how the post had caused “significant alarm, harassment and distress” to Cllr Banks and her family. Kevin Kelly, defending, said Woodhouse suffered from a long-term mental health condition which may have impacted his behaviour during the period the cards were sent.

Speaking to the LDRS, Cllr Banks said her association with Woodhouse went back to when they were children. She said: “He lived in the same area from when he was a kid, so that would go back, say, 50 years.

“I hadn’t seen him for years, until all of a sudden he turned up when he was running for council. We got on. It was a working relationship because outside politics, I have a family, I have friends.”

The court heard how the pair fell out after Cllr Banks in her role as chair of the city’s licensing committee took Woodhouse to task over his conduct in 2020. She said: “He’d be sitting there doodling, looking at his phone. He wasn’t engaged. We have to make decisions there, it could be a person’s livelihood. You could be taking that livelihood away. You’ve got to be very, very careful, you’ve got to be 100%, you’ve got to concentrate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was years later that the campaign of harassment would begin with Cllr Banks telling the LDRS how over the months that followed she would receive around 100 cards in the post. She said: “We got up to November 2023, about 26, so I opened the first 10 and when I saw them thought ‘I’m not going to look at that.’

“My main worry was they were coming through and they were different colours. It looked like somebody was sending you a card, because they were all cards. My worry was my husband, he’s not in the best of health. You need to be there and it was better one of us worrying about him, instead of the whole family because I’ve got two sons and two daughters. I’ve got brothers, I’ve got a sister and I’ve got a bigger family, a massive family. I couldn’t tell anybody there because I thought, when I got them all, this needs to stop.”

Cllr Banks said postcodes on the cards gave away the sender’s location as North Wales or Manchester, which would tally up with social media posts by Woodhouse which showed he was away or on holiday. She said she noticed the stamps used were illegal and were similar to those received by another person who had posted about it online.

The envelopes were never sealed so no DNA could be taken from them. The court heard how Woodhouse has four previous convictions for 15 offences committed between 1996 and 2006. The grandmother added: “None of us knew he had criminal convictions, nobody knew that. that was a shock to everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then they stopped for a couple of months and then come May, they started again, I think I got about 36 then. I stopped counting them, actually, they didn’t stop coming. Sometimes twos, but there was one time when the five came together.” Cllr Banks, a former Lord Mayor of Liverpool, said it got to a point where she felt she had to hide the post from her family as it came in to protect them.

She said: “Our mail comes around two o’clock so you’re keeping an eye on the mail, you hear the mail, you’re jumping up, you’re getting it. Sometimes my grandchildren open everything, ‘here’s a card for you, Nanny.’

“So I thought, I have to get them, I don’t want my husband or my children to see that or know what’s going on because the fewer people knew meant we’d get him. It took two years, but we got him, then they stopped again.

“I think the next bunch to come was 20-odd, probably a bit more. The last lot was about 17 and that’s when they got him, with one fingerprint. I just thought keep them, so I used to hide them. Hide them in a drawer where I knew nobody went. It was the concern for my family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Banks said she had received a lot of support, including an email from a Conservative councillor on the Wirral and flowers from friends and colleagues. She said: “The Labour Party, they were good. The police were fantastic, they’d phone me all the while to see are you all right? They actually wanted to put cameras in the house. I’ve got decent neighbours, the area that I live in is pretty good.”

The former youth worker said she felt like she was having to look over her shoulder whenever the cards kept arriving and felt guilt at having to keep it from her husband of more than four decades, Brian. She said: “You don’t know if you’re going to be attacked or something, but I think once we found out, or once we figured it was him, I was a bit relieved because I know who it is.

“When we were near the end, my husband went, ‘come on, Chris, what’s this about? There’s been a few coming’ and I said well, I’ll have to tell you because police have come to the house three times.

“I’ve been with my husband 45 years. He said Chris, ‘you should have told me’. I said you would have worried about that, you would have every day been waiting for that mail. I sat my sons down and I told them. My daughter went mad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked why she thought Woodhouse targeted her, Cllr Banks said she felt it stemmed from his deselection to stand again for his ward in 2022. She said she hoped her case would give others the strength to speak out if they received threatening messages.

She said: “I had to think about other people, not me personally, about my family. Some people wouldn’t know what way to go about this. So it’s really about protecting the public from harm. It’s part of what you do in licensing.”

The Labour member said she did not expect to see Woodhouse spend time behind bars but was withering in her assessment of her former colleague. She said: “He thinks it’s funny. He’s a narcissist.”

Under the terms of the bail, Woodhouse must not approach or contact Cllr Banks via any means. He is not permitted to attend Holly Cross Close or the Cunard Buildings – where Liverpool Council’s offices are located.