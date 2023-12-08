I tried Christmas sandwiches from major supermarkets, including M&S and Aldi, and one reigned supreme
We taste test Christmas sandwiches from three supermarkets.
A quick grab-and-go lunch and an absolute staple for workers, the meal deal is practically part of our DNA. And this time of year it gets even better. You can enjoy all the flavours of a Christmas dinner between two slices of bread. I'm going to try some of the best supermarkets' have on offer.
M&S - Christmas Club: £4.50
Three slices of (barely) toasted oatmeal bread layered with chicken, maple bacon, cranberry chutney, stuffing, spinach, pickled red cabbage and a gravy mayo.
This is a hefty sandwich with all the flavours of a Christmas dinner. I thought it was a bit too heavy and not moist enough.
Rating: 3/5
Aldi - Vegan Festive Feast: £1.99
Parsnip fritter with cranberry chutney, shredded apple, sliced cabbage and sultanas with vegan sage and onion mayonnaise, fried onions and spinach on cranberry and poppy seed bread.
This is very sweet which is not surprising due to the ingredients. I do like that they've thought outside the box with this one though.
Rating: 2/5
Morrisons - Christmas Lunch wrap: £2.85
Rating: 4/5