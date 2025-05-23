A frustrated dad has been hit with a £100 parking fine for leaving his car outside shops for almost 10 hours in Liverpool city centre despite it being on his driveway the entire time.

April 27 was a day of excitement and celebration for the Red half of the city as Liverpool FC confirmed their 20th league title with a home win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Kyle Murphy was one of the thousands of fans at the stadium to watch Arne Slot’s men wrap up a second Premier League championship in five years. Earlier that day, he had made the short journey from his home on Rosemary Close to Myrtle Parade to visit the Tesco store.

Kyle Murphy with his family before the Liverpool match next to his car | LDRS

According to the firm in charge of managing the car park however, Mr Murphy didn’t return to pick up his car until 8pm that day, having entered just after 10.15am. As a result, a parking charge notice landed on his doormat days later.

An infuriated Mr Murphy told the LDRS how he had taken photos outside his home, stood by his car, ahead of travelling to Anfield that could prove the ticket should be quashed. He has since launched an appeal.

He said: “It’s a bit infuriating to be honest. How can they say it was there for 10 hours when there is evidence it was parked somewhere else?

“I didn’t even know the car park had been taken over. You used to be able to park there no problem.

“I was going to the match that day and I had all the flags out on the car. I’d been to the shop once already that day and didn’t even park near it the second time.”

The ticket, issued by National Parking Control, claims Mr Murphy had left his car at Myrtle Parade for a total of nine hours and 44 minutes. For that, he was given a penalty charge notice asking him for payment of £100.

However, timestamped images seen by LDRS taken by Mr Murphy show that his car was in fact on his driveway half a mile away during the time he was alleged to have been flouting the car park rules. Drivers can pay £1.10 for every 30 minutes of a flat rate of £15 for between seven and 24 hours.

According to the letter sent to Mr Murphy, also seen by the LDRS, he was issued with the penalty notice for a failure to pay for the duration of his stay. Reddit users have posted their frustration at the location being run by a private firm, while a petition has been launched to scrap the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) payment system altogether.

Mr Murphy said: “All of a sudden I’ve been given a ticket. If it’s taken a picture of me going one way, where is the one from the other? Notices have gone up now around the shops now warning people this would happen.

“People could lose their jobs because businesses are losing money when people aren’t going to go there.” The LDRS contacted NPC for comment ahead of publication.