I had the privilege of watching LFC’s incredible victory parade from my city centre apartment, soaking in the atmosphere and celebrating with fellow Reds.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a lifelong Liverpool fan and I was lucky enough to have a great view of today’s highly-awaited victory parade, without having to leave my home.

The city centre was filled with Reds from this morning, with many securing their position on The Strand before midday. As I live in town, I wrapped up in a hoody and my biggest rain coat and went to my communal balcony area to soak up the atmosphere and wait for the parade bus to arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool FC victory parade photos: 25 simply unbelievable pictures of fans and players from open-top bus party"> - Liverpool FC victory parade photos: 25 simply unbelievable pictures of fans and players from open-top bus party

The red bus arrived near Liverpool ONE on The Strand at around 5.45pm and I watched from my city centre apartment’s terrace. Large swathes of other residents were also watching from the shared space and - like me - had been waiting in the rain for hours.

The atmosphere was brilliant throughout and the rain didn’t bother us - I think we all felt incredibly lucky to not need to try to find a good vantage point.

Take a look at the video above to see my view of the absolutely spectacular scenes on The Strand.