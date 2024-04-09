Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool’s only natural spring is hidden in St James Gardens and some believe it has magical powers. Tucked away below the Anglican Cathedral, the Chalybeate spring remains in what is now a cemetery since its discovery in 1773.

It was once said to have healing properties from Iron Ore elements found in the water which were revealed after surrounding stone was quarried for buildings within the city. Due to its unique properties, Dr. Houlston called it ‘Liverpool Spa’ as he found it to promote appetite and accelerate digestion, as well as treating certain illnesses.

Adding to its mystique, supernatural properties were rumoured, with reports that the water turned black now boiled - though this is now believed to be due to its high iron content, with boiling causing the oxidised sediment to change to a darker colour.

Chalybeate Spring at St James’ Gardens and a walkway in St James' Cemetery. Image: Daisy Walker and chrisdorney/stock.adobe

The spring once flowed into a basin, which was surrounded by a railing with a ladle to allow people to collect water. Although there were efforts of upkeep in the late 20th century, after overgrowth in the 1800s, the water is now undrinkable due to sewage contamination.