⚒️ Liverpool’s Eleanor Rigby statue has been taken away for repairs after being damaged. Earlier this month, the bronze figure on Stanley Street was found partially smashed. CCTV revealed no criminality involved, and the damage had been caused by an “unfortunate accident.”
🚨 A 32-year-old Everton fan has been issued with a three-year Football Banning Order for shouting racist abuse during a match against Leicester City at Goodison Park. Matthew Gillespie was handed the ban after it was reported that he was directing slurs towards a Foxes fan during a game in November last year.
✡️ Liverpool will mark international Holocaust Memorial Day this year with a Service of Remembrance at Liverpool Town Hall. The service for invited guests will be held on Friday, 27 January. The theme of this year's Holocaust Memorial Day is "Ordinary People".