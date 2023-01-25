News bulletin: Football Banning Order for Everton Fan, Holocaust Memorial Day, Eleanor Rigby statue taken away for repairs.

⚒️ Liverpool’s Eleanor Rigby statue has been taken away for repairs after being damaged. Earlier this month, the bronze figure on Stanley Street was found partially smashed. CCTV revealed no criminality involved, and the damage had been caused by an “unfortunate accident.”

🚨 A 32-year-old Everton fan has been issued with a three-year Football Banning Order for shouting racist abuse during a match against Leicester City at Goodison Park. Matthew Gillespie was handed the ban after it was reported that he was directing slurs towards a Foxes fan during a game in November last year.

Advertisement