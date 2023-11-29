Iconic former Liverpool hardware store Rapid to become new hotel

The former Rapid Hardware building, previously home to Vanquish Law, which could become a new hotel. Photo: LDRS

The former home of Rapid Hardware on Renshaw Street is set to become hotel under new plans. The Wellington Building Company is behind the plans which would see the site become a 20-bed hotel.

Approval was sought earlier this year, to change the use of the property from offices to a hotel to allow the formation of a 24 bedroom complex. Since the application was submitted, the number of bedrooms have been reduced to 20.

Liverpool City Council has now backed the plans, Insider Media reports.

About Rapid Hardware: Founded in 1971, Rapid Hardware grew to an £18m business on Renshaw Street. It moved to the old George Henry Lee building in 2009. The family-run store became famous for its DIY, garden and home improvement products and was a household name for Scousers.

The business fell into administration in February 2013 after failing to agree a deal with its bank, Royal Bank of Scotland. The company reopened three months later in the same building under a different name, Rapid Discount Outlet, with many of its former staff. The department store expanded its product range in the new discount store but the company made losses in all three years of trading and closed in 2017.

