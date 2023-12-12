Iconic Liverpool bar steeped in Beatles history to open second venue

The Jacaranda played host to the Fab Four back in the 1950s.

A legendary Liverpool venue steeped in Beatles history is to open a second site at the heart of the city’s Baltic Triangle.

Plans have been lodged with Liverpool Council’s licensing department for a premises licence at Cains Brewery Village for Jacaranda Baltic. The proposals have been put forward by the owners of the historic Jacaranda bar on Slater Street.

The location – known colloquially as the Jac – played host to the Fab Four back in the 1950s as they developed their iconic sound.

The Jacaranda Baltic, which has been slated to open next month, is seeking permission to open and serve alcohol daily from 9am to 2am. Variations have been sought for extensions on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, as well as a 7am opening time during the Grand National festival.

Self described as “the venue that gave birth to The Beatles,” on its website The Jacaranda is said to be “built on a 60 year mission to offer a stage for new artists, hosting open-mic nights every Sunday and live bands in the basement gig venue most nights during the week from 7PM.”

The entrance for the Jacaranda sits on Slater Street, with a ground floor bar serving a range of cocktails and hot drinks. Every Friday and Saturday, the venue hosts a range of live acts performing from early afternoon, and Friday late nights plays host to a club night called Cutting Teeth in the basement where only fresh, new music is played, including tracks submitted by small local bands.

The site added: “Every Saturday from midnight we also have a live rock band in the basement, offering the unique experience of seeing a gig past 11pm.”

On the first floor The Jacaranda Record Store is situated, where every Friday and Saturday visitors get the chance to listen to five specially chosen albums, paired with cocktails. The record store is also home to a 1948 Voice-o-graph recording machine that records tracks directly to vinyl.