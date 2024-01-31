Iconic Liverpool chippy The Lobster Pot hit with one star food hygiene rating - 'major improvement' needed
The city centre chip shop has been told 'major improvement' is necessary.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liverpool's iconic Lobster Pot has been hit with a one star rating for food hygiene, following a visit from the Liverpool City Council’s food inspectors.
The original chippy on Ranelagh Street still has a glowing five out of five star rating, however, the Whitechapel branch has been told 'major improvement' is necessary.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Details of the inspection in November 2023 have just been released and show environmental health officials had concerns over the management of food safety and hygienic food handling. However, cleanliness and conditions were rated as ‘good’.
On the menu: Serving up a range popular fast food items, The Lobster Pot is best known for its fish and chips and is probably Liverpool's most famous chippy.
Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the one star rating showed improvement was necessary in a number of areas.
Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘good’
Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’
LiverpoolWorld has contacted The Lobster Pot for a comment.