Iconic Liverpool pub The Grapes giving away free pints for one day only - how to claim

Pub goers can grab up to two free pints.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:50 BST

A popular Liverpool pub is giving away free pints for one day only, as part of a campaign to celebrate the tradition of pub banter.

Research by OnePoll found that found ‘banter’ is pub goers’ second favourite thing about their local watering hole – just being pipped to the post by the drinks, and Foster’s are offering free beverages so people can enjoy a pint as they tell epic tales and laugh with their mates.

Pub goers can visit The Grapes on Mathew Street today (Wednesday, July 26) and claim up to two free pints of Foster’s between 5-8pm.

The offer closes when the £1,000 bar tab has been used up, so best to get their early and grab your free drink!

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Related topics:PeopleDrinks