The tower is a Liverpool landmark and can be seen from all over the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool's Radio City Tower could lose its colloquial name following a rebrand of the station. Formally known as St John's Beacon, it's known locally as the Radio City Tower after the station started broadcasting from it in 2000.

The tower, on Houghton Street, even has 'Radio City 96.7' emblazoned at the top. However, that could soon change after the station was rebranded to Hits Radio Liverpool by owners Bauer Media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bauer said said they were "reviewing all options" in terms of the branding of the tower and will share any updates "in due course".

Bauer Media announced the name change on Wednesday (10 January) and said it would be introduced in April. Fourteen other local stations will become part of the Hits Radio network, including Rock FM.

Gary Stein, group programme director for the Hits Radio Network said: "We are passionate about radio and the unique mix of companionship, information and entertainment that it offers and want to make sure it thrives in years to come.

"The audio landscape has evolved dramatically in recent years and, thanks to advances in digital listening, there is even more choice for audiences than ever before. By transforming local stations into this nationally-recognised brand, we're really excited by the potential that Hits Radio has to grow."

Radio City Tower in Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those in connection with Radio City, which has been broadcasting since the mid-Seventies, shared their memories of the iconic Liverpool radio show.