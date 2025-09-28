Aaron Chown/PA Wire

One part of Merseyside is readying itself for another Royal visit next month, which will see their Royal Highnesses enjoy the ‘exceptional work’ of local artists.

The leadership team at Shakespeare North Playhouse (SHNP)said it is ‘honoured’ to announce The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will visit Prescot on Monday October 6 to attend a performance of The Tempest.

It means a return visit for the Duke of Edinburgh who formally opened Shakespeare North Playhouse in May 2023, when His Royal Highness toured the building and met with local residents.

On this forthcoming visit, The Duke of Edinburgh will return with The Duchess of Edinburgh and together they will experience a Shakespeare North-produced performance of The Tempest in the Cockpit Theatre.

Shakespeare North Playhouse is a cultural and educational landmark dedicated to theatre and community engagement. Since opening in July 2022, it has become a beacon for arts and heritage in Prescot, earning prestigious awards such as Theatre Building of the Year.

Cllr Graham Morgan, Leader of Knowsley Council said: “I was delighted that The Duke of Edinburgh was able to officially open the Playhouse back in 2023 and that he will be returning once more. This time His Royal Highness will be accompanied by The Duchess of Edinburgh and will have the opportunity to experience a performance here – which will be wonderful.

“There is such a unique atmosphere in the cockpit and it will be an honour to share that experience with The Duke and Duchess and other invited guests. It is particularly special for Knowsley to host such a visit and for us to be able to highlight this wonderful community asset.”

Lisa Allen, Chief Executive and Creative Director of Shakespeare North Playhouse added: “We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh can return to experience a performance first-hand, following The Duke’s previous visit where His Royal Highness learned about our work.

“This co-production of The Tempest with The HandleBards exemplifies our commitment to bold, imaginative, and sustainable theatre-making. Their Royal Highnesses will witness the exceptional work of our creative teams, including local artists, and see the enjoyment of audiences both young and old.

“It is particularly fitting that they will see future generations inspired by the magic of live performance.”