Images issued as search continues for Wirral teen missing for two weeks
Police are still searching for a 16-year-old boy who is missing from home. Lewis Jones was last seen on Thursday, January 25 at around 3pm at his home in Leasowe, Wirral. Police are running extensive enquiries to find the teenager and ask the public to report any sightings.
Lewis is 5ft 10in tall and of a slim build with black curly hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, and is known to go to Wirral, Chester, Ellesmere Port, Nantwich, Crewe, Wigan, St Helens, North Wales in particular Flintshire and Denbighshire and Glasgow and Edinburgh.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “If you see Lewis, please call 999 so we can make sure he is safe."
Sightings can also be passed on at the Merseyside Police website here, or to @MerPolCC on X, formerly Twitter.