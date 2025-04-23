Plans for a new £100m station in Liverpool’s vibrant and growing Baltic Triangle district have been approved - this is what the station could look like.

Proposals for the redevelopment of the long unused stop at the former St James’ location on the edge of the city centre were announced in 2022 with Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram aiming to get passengers on track by 2025.

It is now thought that the station, which will be located on the Northern Line, will be opened towards the end of 2027, with construction beginning early next year.

Plans for Liverpool Baltic station include step-free access from street to train, passenger waiting facilities, fully accessible passenger toilets, secured monitored cycle parking and links to an enhanced local active travel network.

Take a look at the below images which show what Liverpool Baltic could look like.

1 . Liverpool Baltic station How the inside of planned £100m Liverpool Baltic station could look. | MerseyTravel

