The new hub is described as ‘one of the most important parts of the entire Wirral Waters regeneration project’.

A new £25m research centre has been given the green light as part of the Wirral Waters regeneration project. Planning permission was granted by Wirral Council to create the Maritime Knowledge Hub in the old Central Hydraulic Tower, which has been derelict for a number of years.

The new centre, which developers Peel L&P is hoping to get off the ground this year, will support the region’s £5bn maritime ecosystem. The hub will look at making the shipping industry more sustainable and the developer will now submit a business case for funding from the Liverpool City Region.

Designed by Ellis Williams Architects , Peel L&P says the Maritime Knowledge Hub will be an ‘architectural landmark’ and ‘one of the most important parts of the entire Wirral Waters regeneration project’.

Before and after images of how the hub, which will include business and conference facilities, will look can be seen below.

Wirral Waters: 15 new homes have also been put up for sale, in the latest developments of the Wirral Waters project. The new homes have just gone on the market on Redbridge Quay in Seacombe and are part of a 30-year revamp of Birkenhead docks that will see hundreds of new apartments built.

1 . Wirral Waters Maritime Knowledge Hub Plan of the Wirral Waters Maritime Knowledge Hub. Photo: Peel L&P

2 . Wirral Waters Maritime Knowledge Hub The hub will be set within the existing 19th century Hydraulic Tower building and Engine House. This is how it looks now. Photo: Ed Barnes

3 . Wirral Waters Maritime Knowledge Hub This is how it could look. Photo: Peel L&P.

4 . Wirral Waters Maritime Knowledge Hub How inside the Central Hydraulic Tower looks now. Photo: Ed Barnes