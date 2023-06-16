The £70m project is expected to create thousands of jobs.

Capital & Centric are working with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Liverpool City Council, to transform the old Littlewoods building on Edge Lane into a Hollywood-ready destination for TV and film.

The property developers believe the £70 million project will create thousands of jobs in the creative industries and new opportunities for generations to come, making Liverpool the ‘Hollywood of the North’.

Local residents are being asked to have their say on the huge project, before an official planning application is submitted.

Plans: The Littlewoods Project is set to feature:

Offices for creative businesses, hotel rooms, an education facility, or residential apartments, as well as the incorporation of roof terraces with city views.

Workspaces as well as workshops and studio support facilities.

Two new build 20,000 sq.ft studios, providing space for indoor sound stages for big budget productions.

A screening and performance space – open to the public - with an existing hanger to feature four cinema screens, a performance space and a foodhall.

A lush, green courtyard where the community can hang out and spend time.

Loads of greenery and new landscaping that will pay homage to local screen stars of the past, as well as a direct public link between the site and Wavertree park.

Reinstating of the clock on the iconic tower.

Prior to submitting a planning application to Liverpool City Council, Capital & Centric are asking for residents to have their say on the project. You can share your opinion here, until July 17 2023.

Take a look at how the huge project could look...

