Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A renowned captivating art display is coming to Liverpool this summer, in a UK first. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience tells the story of one of history’s most influential artists and has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States and Canada.

Now, the event is headed to Liverpool, featuring more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings and a specially curated musical soundtrack. The experience sees Van Gogh's spectacular paintings, such as The Starry Night and Sunflowers, rendered into three-dimensional, fully immersive scenes that swirl and flow with colour and movement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors can connect with Van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo. They will then move into the heart of the exhibition - the Immersive Room - where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to immerse the audience in the detail of his work, with stunning landscapes shifting and swirling across the walls and floor.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said: “Having Liverpool be the UK grand opening of Beyond Van Gogh is a dream come true. The city is the gold standard in how to support arts and culture. We knew we were in the right hands with Exhibition Centre Liverpool, TicketQuarter and Bill Elms Associates, and we can’t wait to welcome Liverpool into the incredible world of Beyond Van Gogh.”

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience tells the story of one of history’s most influential artists. Image: Handout/Beyond Van Vogh

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to Liverpool in summer 2024. Image: Handout/Beyond Van Gogh

The show will be held at Exhibition Centre Liverpool from June 27 to July 14, 2024 with tickets going on sale on March 6.

How to get tickets for the immersive Beyond Van Gogh experience in Liverpool