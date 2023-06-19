In demand Liverpool restaurant to open brand-new venue in Halewood

Casa Rima will have indoor and outdoor seating and could be the first of a series of new eateries in the area.

A brand-new restaurant is set to open in Halewood later this month, offering Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine. Located on Baileys Lane, Casa Rima will open in the William Hill shop, following extensive refurbishment and an extension of the property.

Offering a variety of dishes, including chargrilled meats and pizzas made from scratch on site, the venue can seat up to 100 diners and boasts an extensive wine and cocktail menu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Casa Rima will have indoor and outdoor seating, and will feature a private function room that can also be booked during the day for business meetings.

Knowsley Council said that local residents want more local eateries and hope that the opening of Casa Rima will be the first of many new restaurants to launch in the area.

What’s been said: Owner Baris Coskuncay already runs a successful restaurant – Casa Roni – in Allerton and believes Halewood is the perfect place for a new venue. He explained: “We get a lot of customers from Halewood travelling to our restaurant in Allerton, so we know there is lots of demand in Halewood.

“Halewood is a large town with a growing population but not many places for people to eat out locally, so it made perfect sense for us – especially with all the new investment coming into Halewood. We are really excited about our new venture and we are looking forward to welcoming lots of residents through the doors in the coming weeks and months.”