Eurovision gallery: Stunning images as 16 Eurovision acts compete in second semi-final

Sixteen countries competed for a place in Saturday’s Grand Final, including Belgium, Australia and Slovenia.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 11th May 2023, 19:27 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 23:33 BST

The second of three live Eurovision shows took place in Liverpool on Thursday, as acts competed in the second Eurovision semi-final.

Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina all looked stunning as they hosted live from the M&S Bank Arena.

Sixteen countries competed hard for one of ten spots in Saturday night’s Grand Final and produced some eye-catching performances.

Ten acts made it through to the Grand Final:

  • 🇦🇱 Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje
  • 🇨🇾 Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart
  • 🇪🇪 Estonia | Alika – Bridges
  • 🇧🇪 Belgium | Gustaph – Because of You
  • 🇦🇹 Austria | Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?
  • 🇱🇹 Lithuania | Monika Linkytė – Stay
  • 🇵🇱 Poland | Blanka – Solo
  • 🇦🇺 Australia | Voyager – Promise
  • 🇦🇲 Armenia | Brunette – Future Lover
  • 🇸🇮 Slovenia | Joker Out – Carpe Diem

Here are some of our favourite pictures of the second semi final.

Eurovision hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham

1. Eurovision: Semi-Final Two

Eurovision hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Singer Reiley performs Breaking My Heart on behalf of Denmark.

2. Eurovision: Semi-Final Two

Singer Reiley performs Breaking My Heart on behalf of Denmark. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Brunette of Armenia performs Future Lover.

3. Eurovision: Semi-Final Two

Brunette of Armenia performs Future Lover. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Theodor Andrei of Romania performs D.G.T (Off and On).

4. Eurovision: Semi-Final Two

Theodor Andrei of Romania performs D.G.T (Off and On). Photo: Getty Images

