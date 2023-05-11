Eurovision gallery: Stunning images as 16 Eurovision acts compete in second semi-final
Sixteen countries competed for a place in Saturday’s Grand Final, including Belgium, Australia and Slovenia.
The second of three live Eurovision shows took place in Liverpool on Thursday, as acts competed in the second Eurovision semi-final.
Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina all looked stunning as they hosted live from the M&S Bank Arena.
Sixteen countries competed hard for one of ten spots in Saturday night’s Grand Final and produced some eye-catching performances.
Ten acts made it through to the Grand Final:
- 🇦🇱 Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje
- 🇨🇾 Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart
- 🇪🇪 Estonia | Alika – Bridges
- 🇧🇪 Belgium | Gustaph – Because of You
- 🇦🇹 Austria | Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?
- 🇱🇹 Lithuania | Monika Linkytė – Stay
- 🇵🇱 Poland | Blanka – Solo
- 🇦🇺 Australia | Voyager – Promise
- 🇦🇲 Armenia | Brunette – Future Lover
- 🇸🇮 Slovenia | Joker Out – Carpe Diem
Here are some of our favourite pictures of the second semi final.