The second of three live Eurovision shows took place in Liverpool on Thursday, as acts competed in the second Eurovision semi-final.

Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina all looked stunning as they hosted live from the M&S Bank Arena.

Sixteen countries competed hard for one of ten spots in Saturday night’s Grand Final and produced some eye-catching performances.

Ten acts made it through to the Grand Final:

🇦🇱 Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

🇨🇾 Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart

🇪🇪 Estonia | Alika – Bridges

🇧🇪 Belgium | Gustaph – Because of You

🇦🇹 Austria | Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

🇱🇹 Lithuania | Monika Linkytė – Stay

🇵🇱 Poland | Blanka – Solo

🇦🇺 Australia | Voyager – Promise

🇦🇲 Armenia | Brunette – Future Lover

🇸🇮 Slovenia | Joker Out – Carpe Diem

Here are some of our favourite pictures of the second semi final.

1 . Eurovision: Semi-Final Two Eurovision hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

2 . Eurovision: Semi-Final Two Singer Reiley performs Breaking My Heart on behalf of Denmark. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

3 . Eurovision: Semi-Final Two Brunette of Armenia performs Future Lover. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

4 . Eurovision: Semi-Final Two Theodor Andrei of Romania performs D.G.T (Off and On). Photo: Getty Images

