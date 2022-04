The second day of the Grand National Festival saw a swathe of fashionable racegoers descend on Aintree Racecourse.

Sunshine and clear skies greeted racegoers on the second day of the Grand National Festival 2022 as glitz and glamour arrived at Aintree.

The three-day race meeting began on Thursday and continued on Friday with Ladies Day, when attendees step out in all their finery and the coveted style award is presented to the ‘Best-Dressed’.

The world-famous festival culminates with the main Grand National steeplechase on Saturday.

Here’s a selection of the best images from the second day - Ladies Day.

1. Ladies Day A racegoer sports some fantastic head wear at Aintree.

2. Ladies Day Racegoers pose for pictures as they arrive in style for Ladies Day.

3. Ladies Day Racegoers pose for pictures in the sunshine upon their arrival at Aintree.

4. Ladies Day Black and white is the order of the day for these colour coordinated racegoers.