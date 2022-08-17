The 963ft liner Carnival Pride arrived in Liverpool for the first time this morning and will be docked until 5pm.

Cruise season is in full-swing and several massive cruise liners are headed for Liverpool.

On Tuesday, the Jewel of the Seas docked at Pier Head, as part of its journey between Ireland and Iceland.

Jewel of the Seas. Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

Although Carnival Pride is slightly smaller than Jewel of the Seas, she is bound to gain attention as she docks in Liverpool for the first time.

Expected to be at Pier Head until 5pm today, the cruise-liner is one of the largest to visit the city, holding 2,100 passengers and boasting a length of 963ft.

Carnival Pride. Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

The 88,500-tonne ship has sailed in from Dover, visiting Holyhead, Greenock and Belfast before docking in Liverpool.

Operated by Carnival Cruise Line, onboard activities include a spa, kids’ club and a large waterpark.

A variety of restaurant choices are available, including Bonsai Sushi and Guy’s Burger Joint.

Carnival Pride. Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

A much smaller ship, Viking Venus is expected to visit Liverpool on Thursday, althought the arrival time is currently unknown.

Hosting 930 passengers, she is a popular cruise choice, boasting a ‘snow grotto’ spa and 1940s Hollywood lounge.