In pictures: NHS nurses strike for better pay - powerful images of picket lines in Liverpool
Nurses across Liverpool participated in the biggest strike in NHS history.
NHS nurses in Merseyside took part in another day of strike action on Tuesday as up to 100,000 nursing staff in England, Northern Ireland, and Wales took to the picket line for a second time in a week.
Royal College of Nursing members have walked out in protest against pay and patient safety. The union have said if the government fails to respond within 48 hours of Tuesday’s strike ending, they’ll announce further strike dates for January.
Nursing staff began strike action on December 15, but Health Secretary Steve Barclay failed to open pay negotiations following the first strike. The RCN is calling for a pay rise of 19.2%, but ministers have deemed this amount unaffordable.
Despite the cold weather, nurses across Liverpool stood on picket lines in solidarity and powerful images were captured.