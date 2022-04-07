In pictures: Racegoers attend the first day of the Grand National Festival 2022

Grey skies and damp weather didn’t stop thousands of fans from turning out in force at Aintree Racecourse.

Racegoers braved the wind for the first day of the Grand National Festival 2022.

Horse racing fans gathered together for world-famous event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started and sported dazzling outfits despite the grey weather.

The three-day race meeting at Aintree begins on Thursday, continues on Friday with Ladies Day and culminates with the main Grand National steeplechase on Saturday.

The event is expected to see 150,000 racegoers attend over the three days.

Here’s a selection of the best images from the first day.

