In pictures: St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Liverpool - including parade and pipe band

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of images from St Patrick’s Day.

By Dominic Raynor, Emma Dukes
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:57 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 17:05 GMT

Liverpool has deep running ties with Ireland, both historic and current, and you can’t travel far in the city without coming across an Irish bar or an accent from across the water.

So, it’s no surprise that the city embraces St Patrick’s Day and its host of celebrations whole heartedly, topped off by the annual march.

Founded in 2015, The Liverpool St Patrick’s Day Parade begins at the Old Irish Centre on Mount Pleasant, winds through town and finishes outside Fitzgerald’s on Slater Street.

This year, the Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band led the parade with three other bands also performing. Here are some of the best snaps of St Patrick’s Day in the city.

1. St Patrick’s Day in Liverpool

2. St Patrick’s Day in Liverpool

3. St Patrick’s Day in Liverpool

4. St Patrick’s Day in Liverpool

Photo: Emma Dukes

IrelandSt Patrick's Day