Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

In pictures: Thousands descend on sunny Liverpool for the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final

The sun is shining and Eurovision fans are donning some excellent outfits.

By Emma Dukes, Dominic Raynor
Published 13th May 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 14:30 BST

The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here, and people from across the world descend on Liverpool for the Eurovision Grand Final.

Whilst the celebrations started almost a fortnight ago, today is the main event and Liverpool city centre is already full of excited fans, wearing the flags of their countries or dressing as their favourite act.

We headed into Liverpool and the EuroVillage to check out the atmophere ahead of the final later tonight.

This article is being updated live.

Gail showing support to the UK today!

1. Eurovision Grand Final in Liverpool

Gail showing support to the UK today! Photo: Emma Dukes

92 Degrees on Jamaica Street feeling the Eurovision fever.

2. Eurovision Grand Final in Liverpool

92 Degrees on Jamaica Street feeling the Eurovision fever. Photo: Emma Dukes

Full morph suit? We love it.

3. Eurovision Grand Final in Liverpool

Full morph suit? We love it. Photo: Emma Dukes

Already super busy at lunchtime.

4. Eurovision Grand Final in Liverpool

Already super busy at lunchtime. Photo: Emma Dukes

Page 1 of 1