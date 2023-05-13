In pictures: Thousands descend on sunny Liverpool for the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final
The sun is shining and Eurovision fans are donning some excellent outfits.
The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here, and people from across the world descend on Liverpool for the Eurovision Grand Final.
Whilst the celebrations started almost a fortnight ago, today is the main event and Liverpool city centre is already full of excited fans, wearing the flags of their countries or dressing as their favourite act.
We headed into Liverpool and the EuroVillage to check out the atmophere ahead of the final later tonight.
This article is being updated live.