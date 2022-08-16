In pictures: two massive cruise ships docking at Liverpool’s Pier Head
Carnival Pride arrives in Liverpool for the first time, while The Jewel of the Seas has docked.
With cruise season underway a series of huge liners are set to visit Liverpool and you can see two at Pier Head today and tomorrow.
The Jewel of the Seas cruise ship docked this morning and Carnival Pride will arrive in Liverpool for the first time on Wednesday.
The 90,000-tonne cruise liner Jewel of the Seas is one of the biggest ships to visit the city, accommodating over 2,700 passengers.
Docked at Pier Head until 5pm today, she is operatead by Royal Caribbean and is in Liverpool as part of voyage between Ireland and Iceland.
At 962ft long, the liner boasts floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a wide range of onboard activities and venue spaces.
Also expected in Liverpool, for the first time, is Carnival Pride, which is dues to arrive at 8am on Wednesday.
The 88,500-tonne ship has sailed in from Dover, visiting Holyhead and Belfast before docking in Liverpool.
The cruise-liner is one of the largest to visit Liverpool, holding 2,100 passengers and boasting a length of 963ft.
With an on-board waterpark and several fancy restaurants, the ship is popular during the busy cruise season.