In the Park makes its long-awaited return to Liverpool this summer after a four-year hiatus and Cream Classical have just announced a stellar line-up of iconic DJs and artists for the festival. Hosted at Sefton Park on Friday 12 July, Saturday 13 July and Sunday 15 July, 40,000 music fans are expected to descend each day. However, it is the Saturday that is gearing up to be a highlight for a generation of dance fans.

As well as showcasing the monumental Cream Classical and the 50-piece Kaleidoscope Orchestra, ravers will get to see a host of iconic figures from across the last three decades of house music.

Set across two stages, Saturday’s edition will feature performances from superstar DJs such as Paul Oakenfold, Armand van Helden, Roger Sanchez, Chicane, Judge Jules, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, Seb Fontaine, Jeremy Healy, John Kelly, Andy Mac, Rob Harnetty, Samuel Lamont & Stuart Hodson.

There will also be live performances from dance music royalty including Jocelyn Brown, Innercity, Robin S, Happy Clappers ft Sandra Collins, Angie Brown and Daft Funk Live - a tribute to the iconic French duo.

In the Park Festival. Image: AnthonyMooney.com

Headlining Friday’s edition is Liverpool’s very own Jamie Webster, who will be joined by The Reytons, The Mary Wallopers, Brooke Combe and a special guest. The line-up for Sunday is yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale from 9am on Thursday 29 February at www.intheparkfestival.com/liverpool

In the Park presents Cream Classical full line-up

Saturday 13th July

Cream Classical & the 50-piece Kaleidoscope Orchestra (LIVE)

Jocelyn Brown (LIVE)

Innercity (LIVE)

Robin S (LIVE)

Daft Funk (LIVE)

Happy Clappers ft Sandra Edwards (LIVE)

Angie Brown (LIVE)

Armand Van Helden

Paul Oakenfold

Roger Sanchez

Chicane

Judge Jules

Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago

Seb Fontaine

Jeremy Healy

John Kelly

Andy Mac

Samuel Lamont & Stuart Hodson

Rob Harnetty

Event Info: Doors: 2pm-10pm (Last entry 5pm) / Age: 18 and over

In the Park presents Jamie Webster

Friday 12 July

Jamie Webster

The Reytons

The Mary Wallopers

Brooke Combe

+ special guest to be announced

Event Info: Doors: 4pm-10pm (Last entry 7pm) / Age: 14+ (Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult over 18 at all times)

In the Park presents...